Jennifer Garner's Stunning White House Look Is Turning Heads

In early December, Jennifer Garner has been seeing her name in the headlines for a lot of the wrong reasons. As fans know, Garner and Ben Affleck divorced after 13 years of marriage, and for the most part, their post-divorce relationship seemed cordial with the two co-parenting their three kids. Garner even helped Affleck when he was going through rehab. But that seemingly took a turn when the "Armageddon" actor sat down with Howard Stern, saying of his marriage, per Page Six, "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking." Affleck also claimed his relationship was "part of why" he "started drinking," and said he felt "trapped."

The actor received a lot of backlash over his words, only to apologize during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he said, stating that the viral snippet was just a small portion from the interview. He said it made him out to be "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

However, the drama does not seem to be affecting Garner, who has kept up with her social media, which many fans adore. She also made an appearance at the White House with a stunning winter look.