Jennifer Garner's Stunning White House Look Is Turning Heads
In early December, Jennifer Garner has been seeing her name in the headlines for a lot of the wrong reasons. As fans know, Garner and Ben Affleck divorced after 13 years of marriage, and for the most part, their post-divorce relationship seemed cordial with the two co-parenting their three kids. Garner even helped Affleck when he was going through rehab. But that seemingly took a turn when the "Armageddon" actor sat down with Howard Stern, saying of his marriage, per Page Six, "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking." Affleck also claimed his relationship was "part of why" he "started drinking," and said he felt "trapped."
The actor received a lot of backlash over his words, only to apologize during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he said, stating that the viral snippet was just a small portion from the interview. He said it made him out to be "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."
However, the drama does not seem to be affecting Garner, who has kept up with her social media, which many fans adore. She also made an appearance at the White House with a stunning winter look.
Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous in green
Jennifer Garner is taking her talents from the silver screen to the White House. Yes, you read that right! On December 21, Garner took to Instagram to share a post to celebrate the holiday season and a special event that she took part in. "Hosting "In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season" for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor," Garner wrote. "Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight's special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise."
The photo included a snap of Garner standing in front of a door with the "President of the United States" seal. She looked incredible in a strapless green dress that cut off right at her knee. Garner paired the festive dress with a black belt to accentuate her tiny waist and frame. She styled her hair with a side part, and her brunette tresses grazed the tops of her shoulders, completing her ensemble with a pair of black heels with silver buckles. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.
Fans were far from shy about flooding the comments section with praise over how great Garner looked. "Perfect look. You are such a lovely lady, inside and out," one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji. "You look absolutely beautiful in that dress!" another Instagram user exclaimed. A few more said they were feeling major Jackie O. vibes, and we'd have to agree!