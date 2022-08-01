Taylor Armstrong Confirms What We Suspected About Her Future On Real Housewives

Taylor Armstrong was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when it aired on Bravo in 2010, per IMDb. However, in 2013, a source confirmed to E! News that Armstrong would not be returning to the series. This was slightly foreshadowed to viewers when Armstrong appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" prior to her exit and revealed producers weren't fans of her dark storylines (via InTouch).

Her estranged husband at the time, Russell, died by suicide in 2011, according to Entertainment Weekly, and was reportedly $1.5 million in debt at the time of his passing, per ABC News. Armstrong's tumultuous marriage was a major storyline on "RHOBH" as she claimed Russell was abusive toward her and ultimately filed for divorce. Two years after the tragedy, the reality star got engaged to a lawyer, John Bluher, according to People.

Her exit from the franchise disappointed both fans and cast members, including Kyle Richards. "I'm a creature of habit. The original six girls I really feel a sisterhood with and Taylor's always been an incredible friend to me," Richards told E! News in 2013. "[Armstrong has] never been one to backstab and always supported all of us." It appeared that Armstrong's focus was on her new relationship and her reality TV days were a thing of the past. However, nearly one decade after her infamous exit from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," viewers will be welcoming her back on their screens.