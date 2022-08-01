Taylor Armstrong Confirms What We Suspected About Her Future On Real Housewives
Taylor Armstrong was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when it aired on Bravo in 2010, per IMDb. However, in 2013, a source confirmed to E! News that Armstrong would not be returning to the series. This was slightly foreshadowed to viewers when Armstrong appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" prior to her exit and revealed producers weren't fans of her dark storylines (via InTouch).
Her estranged husband at the time, Russell, died by suicide in 2011, according to Entertainment Weekly, and was reportedly $1.5 million in debt at the time of his passing, per ABC News. Armstrong's tumultuous marriage was a major storyline on "RHOBH" as she claimed Russell was abusive toward her and ultimately filed for divorce. Two years after the tragedy, the reality star got engaged to a lawyer, John Bluher, according to People.
Her exit from the franchise disappointed both fans and cast members, including Kyle Richards. "I'm a creature of habit. The original six girls I really feel a sisterhood with and Taylor's always been an incredible friend to me," Richards told E! News in 2013. "[Armstrong has] never been one to backstab and always supported all of us." It appeared that Armstrong's focus was on her new relationship and her reality TV days were a thing of the past. However, nearly one decade after her infamous exit from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," viewers will be welcoming her back on their screens.
Taylor Armstrong will join a different Real Housewives cast
Taylor Armstrong's reality TV career began when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for its first season in 2010. And now, nearly a decade after she left the franchise, People confirmed she will join the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for its 17th season and make her return to Bravo. This is the first time in "Real Housewives" history that a woman has made the jump and joined another city's cast.
After a long hiatus from reality TV, Armstrong was one of the former housewives featured on Bravo's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," which premiered on Peacock in June. Tamra Judge, who was also featured on the Peacock spinoff, will also make her return to "RHOC" this year after being fired in 2020, according to Page Six.
Although Armstrong has yet to speak on the news, it's clear her return to Bravo and entrance to "RHOC" will surely cause drama, and fans are more than excited. One simply tweeted, "Taylor joining #RHOC has made my year," while another said, "TAYLOR ARMSTRONG ON RHOC OMFG SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP RN THIS IS MAJOR AHXICJSBRBD." It's clear that Judge and Armstrong will have to live up to viewers' expectations, but they definitely have the right experience for the job. The production for "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 17 is set to begin sometime this summer.