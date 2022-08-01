Sylvester Stallone Shares His True Feelings Toward Dolph Lundgren Amid Drago Spinoff Fiasco

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to share his feeling about the upcoming "Drago" spinoff. In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, Stallone criticized series producer Irvin Winkler and others for moving forward with the project. "ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," Stallone reportedly wrote, per People. "RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS!," he added in another post.

As the face of the films, Stallone has a complicated relationship with the series. He has openly complained about not having an "equity stake" in the franchise. "I have zero ownership of 'Rocky,'" he told Variety in 2019, adding that it made him "furious." A source close to Stallone told the outlet that, while he may not have "equity stake," the actor has made tens of millions of dollars from the films and its merchandise. "He made money from every angle, and still does," they said. "So I don't know what he's complaining about."

The news of the newest spinoff was too much for Stallone to handle. He even came out swinging at Dolph Lundgren, his longtime friend and collaborator. "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!!" he wrote, per People. "REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."