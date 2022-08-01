Angelina Jolie Reveals Where Daughter Zahara Will Attend College
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood of six are growing up fast right in front of our very eyes. In August 2019, Jolie was captured on video dropping off their eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, at Yonsei University in South Korea. "I leave today... I'm trying not to cry," an emotional Jolie told onlookers. While Jolie adopted him in 2002 from his native Cambodia, per Vanity Fair, Maddox reportedly became the "man of the house" after his parents' 2016 divorce. Working on the 2017 Jolie-directed film "First They Killed My Father," Maddox reportedly described their working relationship as smooth as butter. "[She's] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She's a wonder," he reportedly said of his mother.
Maddox isn't the only one of his siblings who has visibly grown up in the public eye. Much ado has been made about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was born to the former couple in 2006, and her killer dance moves. With multiple viral videos showing Shiloh working out routines at an L.A. dance studio, a source told InTouch in March that "her main love right now is dance." Shiloh and Jolie even bonded over a musical moment when spotted rocking out together at a July Måneskin concert in Rome, Italy. Although Shiloh herself has a few years before reaching college age, there is another member of the Jolie-Pitt clan entering the ranks of higher education.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is a Spelman sister now
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is officially a member of Spelman College Class of 2026! In a gleeful Instagram post on July 31 showing a photo of Zahara and her future classmates, mother Angelina Jolie gushed, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Spelman is a historically Black college for women with a student body of 2,100 from 43 states and 10 foreign countries. Many of Jolie's followers were happy to hear Zahara will be entering the famous HBCU this fall. As one follower shared, "She's have a great experience there. My niece is a Spelman grad and she formed lifelong friendships there. Great choice!" Others, like many of us, couldn't believe Zahara, adopted by Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2005, was already of college age. Echoing our sentiments, one fan commented, "Your little baby is in college? This is not possible!! Congrats!!!!"