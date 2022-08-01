Angelina Jolie Reveals Where Daughter Zahara Will Attend College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood of six are growing up fast right in front of our very eyes. In August 2019, Jolie was captured on video dropping off their eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, at Yonsei University in South Korea. "I leave today... I'm trying not to cry," an emotional Jolie told onlookers. While Jolie adopted him in 2002 from his native Cambodia, per Vanity Fair, Maddox reportedly became the "man of the house" after his parents' 2016 divorce. Working on the 2017 Jolie-directed film "First They Killed My Father," Maddox reportedly described their working relationship as smooth as butter. "[She's] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She's a wonder," he reportedly said of his mother.

Maddox isn't the only one of his siblings who has visibly grown up in the public eye. Much ado has been made about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was born to the former couple in 2006, and her killer dance moves. With multiple viral videos showing Shiloh working out routines at an L.A. dance studio, a source told InTouch in March that "her main love right now is dance." Shiloh and Jolie even bonded over a musical moment when spotted rocking out together at a July Måneskin concert in Rome, Italy. Although Shiloh herself has a few years before reaching college age, there is another member of the Jolie-Pitt clan entering the ranks of higher education.