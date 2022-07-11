The Internet Is Melting Over Angelina Jolie And Shiloh's Latest Bonding Moment

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, just made a rare outing together that shows just how close they really are. Though Angelina likes to keep her personal life just that, she has opened up about her kids on a few occasions, including sharing in August 2020 how she and Shiloh are both avid readers. "Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it. I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and we talked about why she loved it," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight of "The One and Only Ivan," revealing that it was thanks to Shiloh's suggesting that it became a movie.

Angelina also gushed to People in October 2021 about the great people her kids are turning out to be. "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be?" she said. "We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them," Angelina added.

And it seemed like Angelina was putting her money where her mouth is as she stepped out with Shiloh — who appeared to have ditched her pink rinse — in a somewhat unexpected place.