Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Steps Out Without Her Mother Or Her Bodyguard

When Angelina Jolie and her kids are out and about, they go out in full force. In fact, it seems like Jolie loves to take along her kids wherever she goes, regardless if it's a quick trip with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to The Grove or halfway around the world in Paris with Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Knox, as detailed by Page Six. Jolie has also taken them to her red carpet premieres in places like LA and Rome. Back in October 2021, Jolie told People that she enjoys spending time with her kids, especially as they navigate all the different paths in their lives right now. She said, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

But because Jolie's children are so attached to their mother, a lot of people were quite surprised to see her daughter Shiloh without her — or a bodyguard for that matter — in Italy.