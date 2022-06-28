Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Steps Out Without Her Mother Or Her Bodyguard
When Angelina Jolie and her kids are out and about, they go out in full force. In fact, it seems like Jolie loves to take along her kids wherever she goes, regardless if it's a quick trip with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to The Grove or halfway around the world in Paris with Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Knox, as detailed by Page Six. Jolie has also taken them to her red carpet premieres in places like LA and Rome. Back in October 2021, Jolie told People that she enjoys spending time with her kids, especially as they navigate all the different paths in their lives right now. She said, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."
But because Jolie's children are so attached to their mother, a lot of people were quite surprised to see her daughter Shiloh without her — or a bodyguard for that matter — in Italy.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spotted out and about in Rome with a friend
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted this week walking the cobblestone streets of Rome with a friend and no parent or bodyguard in sight, according to Hollywood Life. The Jolie-Pitt kids are currently in the Italian capital while their mother Angelina Jolie is directing her latest film, "Without Blood," per the Daily Mail. Shiloh looked rather relaxed as she chatted with her friend while wearing a pair of cut-off shorts, a crop top and a pair of sneakers.
Shiloh's independence streak in Rome shouldn't really surprise anyone as it was earlier reported that Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter was looking to delve into the modeling industry. What's more, Jolie has also made it pretty clear that she wants her children to follow their own dreams rather than walk in the footsteps of her own. "I grew up in Hollywood. This town is disturbing," Jolie told The Guardian in 2021. Regardless of what Shiloh ends up doing in her life, one thing is for certain: She will most likely be just as fearless as her own mother, seeing how she's already taking her independent steps on her own, even if it is for another quick shopping trip.