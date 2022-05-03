Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Switches Up Her Look Once Again
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is rocking another brand new look. As the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh is no stranger to having all eyes on her and hasn't been afraid to change up her look over the years, with her mom often sharing updates on how her daughter likes to present herself.
Back in 2010, Angelina shared that Shiloh had expressed a desire to experiment, explaining to Vanity Fair, "She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers." Angelina also opened up about how she would describe the style of her first biological daughter with former husband Brad, continuing, "Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. She dresses like a little dude. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits."
Since then, we've seen more and more of the gorgeous star, and, in October 2021, she posed for photos alongside her mom and siblings at the "Eternals" premiere when she rocked a beige dress. She showed off that signature smile inherited from her famous parents too, with her long blonde locks tied up as she proved she's a natural on front of the camera. But if you just so happen to be so lucky to run into Shiloh at your local coffee shop, don't expect her to be sporting the same locks...
Jolie-Pitt pink!
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a fun new look, as candid photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter taken on May 1 show her rocking a new hairstyle hue. Instead of her usual blonde look, Shiloh instead had her long 'do in a bun with what appeared to be a pink rinse. The "Kung Fu Panda 3" star was clearly in great spirits as she laughed while sipping through a straw outdoors, dressed in all black with white sneakers.
Her bold new 'do made it pretty obvious Shiloh likes to experiment when it comes to her appearance, but could we see her popping up on the runway sometime soon with those pink locks? Well, it sounds like that's not totally out of the realm of possibility. It's reported that Angelina's daughter (of course!) has had plenty of interest from modelling agencies, with a source telling Life & Style in November 2021 that Angelina is "well aware" of the offers her daughter could get and "will guide her as best she can" in the industry.
We know she already has access to some of the most stunning and fashionable outfits in the fashion game too, as Angelina told "Daily Pop" in October 2021 that she actually actively encourages all of her children to borrow for her wardrobe. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn,'" she revealed. As if being the daughter of Brad and Angelina needed yet another perk!