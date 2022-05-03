Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Switches Up Her Look Once Again

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is rocking another brand new look. As the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh is no stranger to having all eyes on her and hasn't been afraid to change up her look over the years, with her mom often sharing updates on how her daughter likes to present herself.

Back in 2010, Angelina shared that Shiloh had expressed a desire to experiment, explaining to Vanity Fair, "She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers." Angelina also opened up about how she would describe the style of her first biological daughter with former husband Brad, continuing, "Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. She dresses like a little dude. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits."

Since then, we've seen more and more of the gorgeous star, and, in October 2021, she posed for photos alongside her mom and siblings at the "Eternals" premiere when she rocked a beige dress. She showed off that signature smile inherited from her famous parents too, with her long blonde locks tied up as she proved she's a natural on front of the camera. But if you just so happen to be so lucky to run into Shiloh at your local coffee shop, don't expect her to be sporting the same locks...