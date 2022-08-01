Why Beyoncé Is Changing One Of Her New Song Lyrics

Beyoncé practically broke the internet when she released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," on July 29, but not all of the feedback was positive. The project features 16 songs from the "Break My Soul" singer, including track 11, "Heated." According to Genius, "Heated" features controversial lyrics, "spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass," and it didn't take long for fans to call out the singer for ableist behavior on social media. This, of course, came after Lizzo was called out for using the same word in her song "GRRRLS” earlier this year. As a result of the backlash, the "About Damn Time" singer apologized, changed the lyric, and re-released the song, according to The Washington Post.

Hannah Diviney, an advocate for disabled individuals, tweeted, "feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo." Another wrote, "I am a longtime fan of beyoncés and i am EXTREMELY disgusted and disappointed in her using an ableist slur on her new album."

It was unclear if Beyoncé was going to change anything about the track, but it appears that the backlash on social media has made it back to Queen Bey. The singer's team has now announced that she will officially be changing the controversial lyric on "Heated."