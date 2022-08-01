Why Beyoncé Is Changing One Of Her New Song Lyrics
Beyoncé practically broke the internet when she released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," on July 29, but not all of the feedback was positive. The project features 16 songs from the "Break My Soul" singer, including track 11, "Heated." According to Genius, "Heated" features controversial lyrics, "spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass," and it didn't take long for fans to call out the singer for ableist behavior on social media. This, of course, came after Lizzo was called out for using the same word in her song "GRRRLS” earlier this year. As a result of the backlash, the "About Damn Time" singer apologized, changed the lyric, and re-released the song, according to The Washington Post.
Hannah Diviney, an advocate for disabled individuals, tweeted, "feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo." Another wrote, "I am a longtime fan of beyoncés and i am EXTREMELY disgusted and disappointed in her using an ableist slur on her new album."
It was unclear if Beyoncé was going to change anything about the track, but it appears that the backlash on social media has made it back to Queen Bey. The singer's team has now announced that she will officially be changing the controversial lyric on "Heated."
Beyoncé will update Heated with new lyric after backlash
Beyoncé's team has announced that the singer will be updating her song, "Heated," after the singer received backlash for ableist behavior. The decision comes after social media users expressed their disappointment with the singer online. Beyoncé's representative told the New York Post, "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced. The road to success is always under construction." Although the lyric change has now been officially announced, Beyoncé has yet to issue an apology as of this writing.
Hannah Diviney, an advocate for those with disabilities, spoke out against Lizzo for using the slur in June. In an op-ed for The Guardian, she opened up about her disappointment again. Diviney said, "I'm so tired. Disabled people deserve better. I don't want to have this conversation again."
Beyoncé's choice to include the controversial word despite what happened with Lizzo was definitely a shock to listeners. One tweeted, "@Beyonce not paying attention to the #disabled community, after the mistakes (and learning) Lizzo made, with her #ableist lyrics.When will things change?" Beyoncé may have angered fans, but her decision to change the lyric in "Heated" is definitely a step in the right direction.