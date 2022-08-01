The Real Reason Chloe Bailey Decided To Go Solo

Chlöe Bailey was destined for greatness. She first rose to fame with her sister Halle Bailey known as the singing duo Chloe x Halle. According to Rolling Stone, the girls caught the attention of superstar Beyoncé back in 2014 after they posted a cover to her hit song "Pretty Hurts" on YouTube. Within a year, Chlöe and Halle signed a major deal for $1 million with Parkwood Entertainment — Beyoncé's music label. "Beyoncé saw our YouTube video online, and that's because so many people shared it, and it created a buzz," Chlöe told Rolling Stone.

Having the legendary Beyoncé as a mentor not only helped the sisters navigate the industry, but it also inspired them to put out quality work. "We're having such a blast," Chlöe said during an interview with BBC. "Just building our craft and being really happy and making memories." According to Pitchfork, in 2018 Chloe x Halle dropped their debut studio album "The Kids Are Alright" which quickly solidified their mark in the music scene. That project also earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album and another for Best New Artist.

Although the dynamic duo was beginning to become a force among their peers, the sisters were also blowing up individually. Here's the real reason why they chose to part ways.