Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Has A Hilarious Proposition For Andy Cohen

Abby Lee Miller launched her reality TV career on the hit Lifetime series "Dance Moms" in 2011, according to IMDb. The show wrapped in 2019 and in a since-deleted Instagram post, Miller announced her departure from the series in 2020 as soon as her contract ended. She said, "Thank you Lifetime for an incredible run and all I have learned. But I have decided to move on and not extend my agreement" (via HollywoodLife).

After her exit from the show, Miller took a step back from reality TV, but remained active on social media and YouTube. Now, she continues to teach dance at Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Los Angeles, California, where she currently resides, per Instagram. And, although Miller hasn't been on "Dance Moms" for a few years now, she hasn't left the drama from the show behind.

She told Entertainment Tonight in April that "Dance Moms" families did not visit or contact her while she was in prison, saying, "Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children _ helped make you a lot of money." She continued, "You couldn't come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn't send a card, a letter?" There have been very few constants in Miller's life over the past few years, but drama is definitely one. Now, it appears she's looking for another source — and Andy Cohen might be able to help.