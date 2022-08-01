Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Has A Hilarious Proposition For Andy Cohen
Abby Lee Miller launched her reality TV career on the hit Lifetime series "Dance Moms" in 2011, according to IMDb. The show wrapped in 2019 and in a since-deleted Instagram post, Miller announced her departure from the series in 2020 as soon as her contract ended. She said, "Thank you Lifetime for an incredible run and all I have learned. But I have decided to move on and not extend my agreement" (via HollywoodLife).
After her exit from the show, Miller took a step back from reality TV, but remained active on social media and YouTube. Now, she continues to teach dance at Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Los Angeles, California, where she currently resides, per Instagram. And, although Miller hasn't been on "Dance Moms" for a few years now, she hasn't left the drama from the show behind.
She told Entertainment Tonight in April that "Dance Moms" families did not visit or contact her while she was in prison, saying, "Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children _ helped make you a lot of money." She continued, "You couldn't come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn't send a card, a letter?" There have been very few constants in Miller's life over the past few years, but drama is definitely one. Now, it appears she's looking for another source — and Andy Cohen might be able to help.
Abby Lee Miller wants to join this Real Housewives cast
It appears Abby Lee Miller isn't ready to say goodbye to reality TV quite yet, as she just pitched the idea of her becoming part of this hit Bravo series. The dance coach posted a new YouTube video titled "Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and put it out there that she is ready to join the franchise if asked. She even began the video with a hilarious tagline in typical "Housewives" fashion, saying, "Everyone's replaceable. Which housewife will it be?"
Miller called out Andy Cohen adding, "Andy Cohen, call me. You have my number. I've sat on your couch before." She continued, "I am ready to sign on the dotted line, especially if this comes with a husband." Just like she used to do on "Dance Moms," Lee ranked the current cast of "RHOBH" and placed them on levels of a pyramid with Dorit Kemsley at the bottom of the pyramid for being "boring." Fans can't seem to get enough of the video and have taken to social media with their thoughts and reactions. One tweeted, "I'd watch the real housewives again if Abby Lee Miller were on the cast," while another said, "@Andy PUT ABBY LEE MILLER ON THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS RIGHT NOW."
It's unclear if the video or countless requests from fans to let Miller join the series have reached Cohen yet, so fans will have to stick around to see if he responds.