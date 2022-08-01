The Bold Medical Claim Amber Heard's Attorneys Made About Johnny Depp

The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.

The battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dominated headlines when the trial began at a Virginia court house in April. Depp ultimately won his lawsuit against his ex-wife, and was awarded $10.35 million (later reduced to $8.35 million after Heard's $2 million countersuit victory) as a result of the defamation trial. On July 21, Heard's team filed a notice to appeal the verdict, and suggested that the "Aquaman" star was denied a fair legal process.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," Heard's attorneys said in a statement to USA Today. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice." In response, Depp filed an appeal of his own, as his attorneys vowed to continue fighting the legal battle if Heard insists on it.

However, an even more bizarre accusation from the tumultuous case has now been made public. And while the trial saw both entertainers make a flurry of allegations about one another, this particular claim by Heard was huge.