The Bold Medical Claim Amber Heard's Attorneys Made About Johnny Depp
The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.
The battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dominated headlines when the trial began at a Virginia court house in April. Depp ultimately won his lawsuit against his ex-wife, and was awarded $10.35 million (later reduced to $8.35 million after Heard's $2 million countersuit victory) as a result of the defamation trial. On July 21, Heard's team filed a notice to appeal the verdict, and suggested that the "Aquaman" star was denied a fair legal process.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," Heard's attorneys said in a statement to USA Today. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice." In response, Depp filed an appeal of his own, as his attorneys vowed to continue fighting the legal battle if Heard insists on it.
However, an even more bizarre accusation from the tumultuous case has now been made public. And while the trial saw both entertainers make a flurry of allegations about one another, this particular claim by Heard was huge.
Johnny Depp allegedly has erectile dysfunction
Newly obtained documents from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, revealed a startling claim Heard made about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. "Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition," the document read (via Page Six), "Such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard." Heard's team went on to suggest that Depp's medical condition would make him more likely to become frustrated and resort to violence during the couple's intimate encounters.
The documents also outline a motion filed by Heard's team, which asks the judge to exclude details about Heard's time as an exotic dancer from evidence. According to Fox News, Heard's attorney argued that Depp wanted to use those "irrelevant personal matters" to manipulate the jury's perception of the "London Fields" actor. Similarly, Depp's team fought to withhold any communication between Depp and controversial rocker Marilyn Manson — as it could have had an equally damaging effect.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).