Blac Chyna Makes One Final Move Amid Legal Saga With Rob Kardashian

The messy legal drama between Blac Chyna and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian – who share daughter Dream Renée Kardashian — may finally be coming to an end.

After her show with Kardashian, "Rob & Chyna," was canceled, Chyna had been trying to hit the Kardashian family where it hurts the most: their pockets. Unfortunately for the reality TV star, her big legal moves haven't exactly been working for her. She had initially filed a lawsuit against the family, alleging that they conspired to have the show canceled. The suit claimed that she was owed $100 million, as the cancellation made her miss out on money and other job opportunities. Chyna lost that case, with the Kardashians even requesting that she pay their legal fees for the trouble, but reportedly plans to appeal.

After this legal setback, it appears that Chyna wants to wrap up another case that has been lingering for a while.