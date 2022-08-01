Unexpected Exclusions From Naomi Judd's Will Have Been Revealed

Three months after Naomi Judd's death, new details about who she passed her assets onto in her will have been disclosed.

Naomi died in April at the age of 76, one day before she and her daughter Wynonna Judd were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, per Page Six. At the time, Wynonna – alongside her sister, Ashley Judd – took to social media to announce their mother's passing saying they lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." The next day, the two joined the Country Music Hall of Fame stage to honor their mother. "My mama loved you so much," Ashley told the audience in attendance. "It was your affection for her that did keep her going in the last years."

Naomi had been open regarding her struggles with mental health in the past. In 2017, the country music star revealed at one time she couldn't get off the couch. "I was so depressed that I couldn't move. I wouldn't even brush my teeth or get out of my PJs," she said. "My husband and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom... you become immobilized." But while Naomi chronicled her struggles, she also voiced an important message to fans: that they were never alone. Now, months following Naomi's death, her will has been revealed along with what assets her family members will get to continue to honor her.