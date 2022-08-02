Brad Pitt's Latest Fashion Statement Proves His New Outlook On Life

In a new interview with Variety, Brad Pitt admitted that he's no longer afraid to take a walk on the wild side, especially when it comes to some of the clothes that he has in his closet. When asked why he decided to show up on the red carpet wearing a skirt, he told the publication, "I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up."

Pitt also told Deadline that he's still got some juice in him, especially when it comes to his future in the filmmaking business. He said, "I've never been a five year plan kind of guy. I'm just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way." That said, we have a feeling we will be seeing much more of Pitt's eclectic fashion choices in the coming months and maybe even years ahead. Not only that, but there's also a very good chance that salmon-pink shirts and brown skirts are going to remain a red carpet staple in the celebrity world. After all, if Pitt can pull it off, anyone can pull it off, right?