Demi Lovato Seemingly Takes A Jab At Relationship With Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato may be known for their singing (and acting career), especially for starring in "Barney" and a few hit Disney movies and shows. But with fame also comes an interest in one's personal life. Lovato has had a few relationships that made headlines, including one with Joe Jonas who starred with Lovato in "Camp Rock." Nothing quite like a teen romance, right? The relationship between Lovato and Jonas was pretty short-lived; they had a longer (and more complicated) history with "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama.

According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2010 while doing a PSA at Valderrama's house, and Lovato was immediately smitten. However, since they were only 17 years old at the time, they waited a year to date. Throughout most of their relationship, the pair was on-again-off-again, though they tended to fly under the radar. As things progressed, they posted a few photos of one another on social media. Sadly, they ultimately called it quits in 2016. "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," Lovato wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per E! Online. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends." The singer also made sure to thank fans for all of their support along the way.

While things appeared to end well, Lovato seems to slam the relationship in a new song.