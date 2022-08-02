Demi Lovato Seemingly Takes A Jab At Relationship With Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato may be known for their singing (and acting career), especially for starring in "Barney" and a few hit Disney movies and shows. But with fame also comes an interest in one's personal life. Lovato has had a few relationships that made headlines, including one with Joe Jonas who starred with Lovato in "Camp Rock." Nothing quite like a teen romance, right? The relationship between Lovato and Jonas was pretty short-lived; they had a longer (and more complicated) history with "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama.
According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2010 while doing a PSA at Valderrama's house, and Lovato was immediately smitten. However, since they were only 17 years old at the time, they waited a year to date. Throughout most of their relationship, the pair was on-again-off-again, though they tended to fly under the radar. As things progressed, they posted a few photos of one another on social media. Sadly, they ultimately called it quits in 2016. "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," Lovato wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per E! Online. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends." The singer also made sure to thank fans for all of their support along the way.
While things appeared to end well, Lovato seems to slam the relationship in a new song.
Demi Lovato's new song seems to diss her ex
Demi Lovato may have just taken a jab at her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama. And like many singers, they reportedly burned him in one of their songs. Lovato's new album "Holy Fvck" includes a track titled "29," which seems innocent enough, right? Well, one resourceful TikTok user points out that the song seems to address the former flames' 13-year age difference, as suggested by Lovato's lyrics.
The TikTok includes lyrics on the screen in addition to Lovato singing, and it's pretty apparent that they are singing about Valderrama. "Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher," they sing. "Far from innocent / what the f***'s consent? / Numbers told you not to /, but that didn't stop you."
Many fans made sure to take to the comments section to share their thoughts on the song, and like the TikTok user who originally posted the video — they think it screams Valderrama. "I am SHOOK. I wondered how'd she'd feel once she got to the age of him when they started dating," one person wrote. "YES. It's about time these men be CALLED OUT," another TikTok user chimed in. Lovato has not addressed the rumor, but if this is any indication of what her new album is like, we're digging the honesty.