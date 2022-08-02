Travis Scott's New Job After The Astroworld Tragedy Has Fans Feeling Conflicted

Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival brought disaster, and threats of career cancellation followed quickly thereafter. The intense crowd surge at the festival ultimately resulted in ten deaths according to ABC News, and many felt that Scott was to blame. A $750,000 lawsuit, reported on by Vulture, claimed that nearly 5,000 of the concert's 50,000 attendees were injured. XXL Magazine shared that, in just the first few weeks after the events, over $3 billion worth of lawsuits had been filed against Scott, LiveNation, and others who were connected to the event.

The rapper's initial Twitter apology was far from well-received. "This on your hands period, how did you not see this s***? You need to be held accountable," one person wrote. However, the intense backlash did not lead Scott to give up on his career. 2022 has seen the "Sicko Mode" singer appearing on more and more stages. In July, Scott even paused a Coney Island performance to calm down the crowd and call out fans who had started to climb up lighting fixtures.

Despite the horrible tragedy of Astroworld, it's clear some are willing to give Scott another chance. That includes a huge venue that's willing to make Scott the face of their nightclub.