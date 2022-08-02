Jennifer Aniston Fans Reveal Who They Think Is Her Worst Ex Ever

Jennifer Aniston has gotten as much attention for her personal life as her career over the years. Despite being an A-lister that is always in the spotlight, Aniston told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she doesn't pay attention to all of the tabloid rumors like she used to. "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," she explai ned. "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't ... can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

Aniston was of course referring to all of the rumors that suggested she had chosen her career over motherhood while she was still married to Brad Pitt, as detailed by the Daily Mail. And while Aniston has confirmed that has never been the case, a new survey by Nicki Swift suggests that she might have been done wrong more by one particular ex than the other ones that were in her life.