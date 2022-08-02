Little People, Big World Star Matt Roloff Announces Tragic Family Loss

"Little People, Big World" fans saw the drama unfold for the Roloff family after Matt Roloff announced he was selling off a portion of the family farm. "Well the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me," the TLC star wrote in an Instagram post on May 12, while divulging that he was putting 16 acres of the property up for sale, including the family home. A few days later, the Roloff patriarch said that the property would be sold outside the family. "My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale," Matt wrote in a May 15 Instagram post referring to Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff.

The post that blamed his twin sons for not coming to a mutual agreement left a bad taste in Zach's mouth, and he lambasted Matt in the comments of the post. "My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out," Zach wrote, via Monsters & Critics. "This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

Later that month, Zach talked about how he believed Matt mishandled selling part of the family land, but also took partial blame for the family drama, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 24. Months later, the death of a beloved family member helped put the fallout in perspective.