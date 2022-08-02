Fans Theorize Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Has A Connection To Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently posted a series of solo beach photos on Instagram and fans are freaking out. The "SKIMS" mogul typically shows off her physique in a bikini on Instagram, but there was something different about this post. Kim K appeared to take a dive in the ocean wearing a white "The Incredibles" t-shirt right before the images were taken which made it see through. While there was no caption to the post, fans still flooded the comments with reactions and thoughts about the images.

One Instagram user commented, "Gurl don't act like we didn't see you dressed as a minion 😭" in reference to a TikTok the mother of four made with her daughter, North West. Another another wrote, "Kim the incredible is the new super hero."

And while fans had fun writing lighthearted comments about the t-shirt and beach pictures, others are convinced that Kardashian's t-shirt choice has a connection to her ex-husband, Kanye West. Despite Kim K visiting her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, just last month in Australia per the U.S. Sun, Kimye fans are not letting this particular theory go.