Fans Theorize Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Has A Connection To Kanye West
Kim Kardashian recently posted a series of solo beach photos on Instagram and fans are freaking out. The "SKIMS" mogul typically shows off her physique in a bikini on Instagram, but there was something different about this post. Kim K appeared to take a dive in the ocean wearing a white "The Incredibles" t-shirt right before the images were taken which made it see through. While there was no caption to the post, fans still flooded the comments with reactions and thoughts about the images.
One Instagram user commented, "Gurl don't act like we didn't see you dressed as a minion 😭" in reference to a TikTok the mother of four made with her daughter, North West. Another another wrote, "Kim the incredible is the new super hero."
And while fans had fun writing lighthearted comments about the t-shirt and beach pictures, others are convinced that Kardashian's t-shirt choice has a connection to her ex-husband, Kanye West. Despite Kim K visiting her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, just last month in Australia per the U.S. Sun, Kimye fans are not letting this particular theory go.
Kanye West has compared his family to The Incredibles
It appears that fans think Kim Kardashian sporting a "The Incredibles" t-shirt on Instagram has a definite connection to Kanye West. The "Flashing Lights" rapper has compared his ex-wife and children to "The Incredibles" in the past. In fact, he agreed to do his first testimonial interview with Kim on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" because of the film.
"The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more like 'The Incredibles' until we can finally fly," West explained during the confessional. Although the clip is from 2019, it appears that Kimye fans have not forgotten about it. One fan responded to the photos in a tweet and said, "The Kanye influence is deep," while another wrote, "Kimberly you know Ye likes The Incredibles."
The t-shirt isn't the only clue that has fans thinking Kimye is back together. In July, West liked one of Kardashian's posts, according to the U.S. Sun, although he is rarely active on social media. Fans will have to stick around to see if Kim K posts with Pete Davidson in the near future or if something is really going on with her seemingly estranged husband.