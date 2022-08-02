JoJo Siwa's Mom Jessalynn Roasts Candace Cameron Bure's Character Amid Ongoing Feud

The drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The conflict began after Siwa participated in a TikTok trend and revealed that Bure was the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met. In response to the TikTok clip, Bure posted a video on Instagram and detailed a recent conversation she had with Siwa about the spat.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," Bure said. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Days later, Siwa later confirmed to Page Six that she and the "Fuller House" actor were able to reconcile during their conversation. "She apologized, and we talked. It was cool. It was nice," Siwa said. However, Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, appears to have a very different take on the entire ordeal.