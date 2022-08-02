Monica Lewinsky Is Calling For Beyonce To Change Another Controversial Song Lyric

Although both fans and critics drank up Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance" like camels at a desert oasis, the July 29 release did not arrive without controversy. The album's 11th track, "Heated," is a breezy celebration of owning one's queen-ness, but one line in the dance bop — "Spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass" per Genius — has rubbed many the wrong way. ("Spastic" refers to an involuntary medical condition that manifests in hypertonic muscles.) Coincidentally, singer-rapper Lizzo also removed the term from her single "Grrrls," and re-recording it in June after backlash per Time. Some fans, frankly, seem tired of reminding artists to be sensitive about ableist terms. "Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo. Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music," one fan tweeted about "Heated."

Beyoncé's team confirmed to Variety that the lyric will be replaced (although they maintain that the word was "not used intentionally in a harmful way.") In the lyric's place will be the line, "Blastin' on that ass, blast on that ass." However, another Beyoncé lyric controversy immediately followed the "Heated" one