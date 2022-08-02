Brad Pitt Clarifies Those Retirement Comments

Brad Pitt has had a lucrative acting career since 1991. His starring roles in films like "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Inglorious Bastards," Pitt has solidified his place as a Hollywood icon. However, the actor recently caused a frenzy when he hinted at a possible end to his movie career.

In June, the Oscar-winning actor told GQ that he felt as if his 30-year career in Hollywood was winding down. "I consider myself on my last leg," he told the outlet. "This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

In response to the actor's proclamations, fans took to social media to voice their opinions. "I don't wanna see him go.. He'll definitely go down in history as one of the greatest of all time," one person wrote. Another tweeted, "The man delivered... I wish him well, his movies are timeless." However, Pitt now appears to be walking back his previous comments and clarifying his plans for his career.