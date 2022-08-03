90 Day Fiance's Jorge Nava Has Officially Moved On From Ex-Wife Anfisa
Two years after filing for divorce from his ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, it appears that "90 Day Fiance" star Jorge Nava has officially moved on. As fans know, Nava and Arkhipchenko became a huge hit on the fourth season of TLC's flagship program mainly due to their tumultuous romance. The two tied the knot in August 2017, but ended up parting ways on account of Nava going to prison for drug-related charges, per ET Online.
Despite their failed marriage, Nava told the publication that he harbors no ill feelings toward his ex-wife. "I really don't have any hate towards her or bad feelings ... because whatever I went through has given me what I have now," he said to ET. "I don't have any regrets."
Shortly after he got out of jail in 2020, the "90 Day Fiance" alum filed for divorce from Arkhipchenko. He also introduced a new relationship: Rhoda Blua, his current partner, with whom he just tied the knot after two years of dating, per People.
Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua in Vegas
Congratulations are in order for Jorge Nava, who married his longtime partner Rhoda Blua in a Las Vegas ceremony on July 31, per Instagram. The wedding, according to TMZ, was a rather private and low-key affair, with only two people bearing witness as the couple exchanged vows. And afterward, Ava and Blua celebrated being newlyweds by spending the rest of the night gambling at The Cosmopolitan resort hotel and casino.
The couple also confirmed the delightful news by sharing photos of their intimate wedding to Instagram. "Forever after today," Nava captioned his post. As fans may recall, it was in June 2020 when the "90 Day Fiance" alum confirmed his relationship with Blua, posting a sweet snap of the pair during a hike in Sedona, Arizona. Later that year, they announced they were expecting their first child together — Zara, who was born in April 2021. The couple then welcomed their son, George, on March 22 this year.
Per a YouTube video, Blua introduced herself to Nava via Instagram after seeing a photo of him in his prison uniform online. At the time, Nava had just gotten out and was not exactly seeking a new relationship (though he was open to it, per Us Weekly). He did ultimately respond to Blua, though, and after FaceTiming for months, the two went on their first date: a three-hour road-trip to Malibu. "I enjoyed her presence, her bubbly personality," recalled Nava. "And I just knew that, or I had a feeling, that she was going to be my life partner." Aww!