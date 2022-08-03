90 Day Fiance's Jorge Nava Has Officially Moved On From Ex-Wife Anfisa

Two years after filing for divorce from his ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, it appears that "90 Day Fiance" star Jorge Nava has officially moved on. As fans know, Nava and Arkhipchenko became a huge hit on the fourth season of TLC's flagship program mainly due to their tumultuous romance. The two tied the knot in August 2017, but ended up parting ways on account of Nava going to prison for drug-related charges, per ET Online.

Despite their failed marriage, Nava told the publication that he harbors no ill feelings toward his ex-wife. "I really don't have any hate towards her or bad feelings ... because whatever I went through has given me what I have now," he said to ET. "I don't have any regrets."

Shortly after he got out of jail in 2020, the "90 Day Fiance" alum filed for divorce from Arkhipchenko. He also introduced a new relationship: Rhoda Blua, his current partner, with whom he just tied the knot after two years of dating, per People.