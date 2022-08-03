Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Strong Feelings About Daughter Zahara Going To College
Officially, two of the six Jolie-Pitt children are enrolled in college. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was filmed being dropped off at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019, and younger sister Zahara followed suit this year. In late July, Jolie posted an Instagram snap of Zahara and her fellow "Spelman sisters" at renowned HBCU Spelman College, which Zahara will attend this fall. Jolie described the historically Black college as "a very special place" at which it's "an honor" for a family member to attend.
Zahara's dad also publicly celebrated her enrollment. On an August red carpet for the premiere of "Bullet Train," Pitt, visibly choking back tears, beamed with pride as he told People, "Yeah, that's beautiful. It's really beautiful ... amazing."
According to an insider source, however, Zahara's departure for the liberal arts college will initially leave her mom with some mixed emotions.
Angelina Jolie might have separation anxiety over Zahara leaving for college
Although Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly proud of daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt enrolling in Spelman College this fall, a Hollywood Life insider recently shared that the "Eternals" star might also struggle at first. Describing Zahara as "smart and so well-adjusted," the source admitted that "letting her go is going to be tough for Angelina, they're so bonded." However, Jolie has "every confidence that Zahara's ready for this." The source also noted that Jolie "couldn't be more thrilled that Zahara's going to have the college experience" as she "didn't go to college herself."
Jolie was even captured on video breaking it down at a Spelman community event in July. In the clip uploaded by a Twitter user, Jolie is filmed engaging in light-hearted banter as she attempted to move to the music playing, even fist-bumping another adult attendee at one point. Simply endearing!
Zahara and Jolie have indeed been engaging in more joint activities recently. In February, Jolie was accompanied by her daughter for the introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act into Senate, per her Instagram share. Eagerly sharing her advocacy with Zahara, Jolie also thanked her for "her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."