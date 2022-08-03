Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Strong Feelings About Daughter Zahara Going To College

Officially, two of the six Jolie-Pitt children are enrolled in college. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was filmed being dropped off at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019, and younger sister Zahara followed suit this year. In late July, Jolie posted an Instagram snap of Zahara and her fellow "Spelman sisters" at renowned HBCU Spelman College, which Zahara will attend this fall. Jolie described the historically Black college as "a very special place" at which it's "an honor" for a family member to attend.

Zahara's dad also publicly celebrated her enrollment. On an August red carpet for the premiere of "Bullet Train," Pitt, visibly choking back tears, beamed with pride as he told People, "Yeah, that's beautiful. It's really beautiful ... amazing."

According to an insider source, however, Zahara's departure for the liberal arts college will initially leave her mom with some mixed emotions.