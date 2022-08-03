The Touching Reason Willow Smith Abruptly Stopped Her Concert

Willow Smith has transformed into a pop-punk star who's gained a massive following for hit songs like "Wait A Minute!" and "Transparent Soul" with Travis Barker. She also recorded the hit track "Emo Girl" with Machine Gun Kelly. In addition to her mononymous solo career as Willow, she often collaborates with musician Tyler Cole under the name "The Anxiety." The Anxiety's track "Meet Me At Our Spot" went viral on TikTok, per PopSugar.

Willow's music often delves into themes of human connection and consciousness, topics the artist's social media page also reflects. Recently, she made an Instagram post that featured a short video of her smiling by the water. Willow captioned the video, "just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn't lye in our external abilities or productivity." Throwing in some details about her personal journey, Willow then wrote, "just know you are loved, naturally significant and, valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe." So, it comes as no surprise that Willow's positive energy can be felt in her live concerts — even when the circumstances are less than ideal.