How Ryan Seacrest Handled An On-Air Mishap Like A Pro

Ryan Seacrest is best known as co-host of the morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan," opposite of Kelly Ripa, and as the longtime host of "American Idol," where he has worked for nearly 20 years. Seacrest even helped introduce the world to the Kardashians. It's pretty clear that the man spends a lot of time working, as Alex from Twitter put it: "If Ryan Seacrest gave up half of his jobs, he alone could fix the unemployment rate." Unsurprisingly, when you're on TV as much as he is, mishaps are bound to happen, and lately, Seacrest has had his fair share.

Seacrest was joined by "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" alum Carson Kressley— who filled in for a vacationing Kelly Ripa, per Page Six — on Tuesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," when moments into the show, the host suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. Of course, Seacrest is a consummate professional and he knew how to play it cool to ensure he was in on the joke.