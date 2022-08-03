Britney Spears Is Taking Aim At An Unexpected Target In Latest Instagram Post

Following the termination of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has regained her freedom and her voice, and she's wasted no time in using it. Using her Instagram account, which has nearly 42 million followers, she's fired back at the institutions that persecuted her and the fellow celebrities that failed to defend her.

In a now-deleted post, via Harper's Bazaar, Spears reflected on an interview she did with Diane Sawyer following her infamous breakup with Justin Timberlake. "Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?" she wrote. "I was a baby." The outlet went on to report that Spears called out the state of California for the lack of protection they provided her.

However, it would appear that even America's most populous state wasn't a large enough target for Spears' long-suppressed rage. In her latest post, she has her eyes on a 2,000 year-old institution, and she doesn't hold back.