Wendy Williams' New Marriage Rumors Fully Explained

Wendy Williams has been dealing with a lot this past year. Back in September 2021, the legendary talk show host tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result of safety measures, the 13th season premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show" was pushed back to a later date, according to CNN. However, instead of getting better, the symptoms of her Graves' disease and thyroid condition started to worsen as well, which eventually resulted in Williams taking a 6-month hiatus from her show, per ET.

"We want her health to be her top priority," according to a statement obtained by the outlet. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair." However, viewers never got to experience her iconic return, and instead "The Wendy Williams Show" was canceled after more than 13 years, Variety reported. Aside from her health issues and the cancellation of her show, Williams also dealt with a very messy divorce just a few years prior. According to Us Weekly, her and her husband of 22 years called it quits after it came to light that he fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

"I never thought that I would be in this position," Williams told The New York Times. "I'm a very forgiving person, but there's one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened." But, again, despite all that she has endured these past few years, Williams remains resilient and is ready to say "I Do" again.