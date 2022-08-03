Kristin Cavallari Makes Her Intentions With Ex Stephen Colletti Crystal Clear

Kristin Cavallari was the queen bee on the MTV reality show "Laguna Beach," a drama-packed series that followed the intertwining lives of high schoolers living in the Orange County city. Cavallari starred in the show from 2004 to 2005, per IMDb. In an episode introduction, cast member Lauren Conrad's narration described the teenage Cavallari perfectly: "Wherever Kristin went, drama followed." In the show, Cavallari famously dated co-star Stephen Colletti.

Cavallari and Colletti's relationship didn't last too long, with Cavallari going on to date various stars before marrying former football player Jay Cutler in 2013, per Us Weekly. The couple announced their divorce in 2020, per Page Six. Though Cavallari claimed the split was tough, she told "The School of Greatness" podcast host Lewis Homes (via People), "It's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

As Cavallari moves on from her divorce, she's revisiting her relationship history with Colletti. The star recently made some revealing comments about her future with the former "Laguna Beach" star.