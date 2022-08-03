Kristin Cavallari Makes Her Intentions With Ex Stephen Colletti Crystal Clear
Kristin Cavallari was the queen bee on the MTV reality show "Laguna Beach," a drama-packed series that followed the intertwining lives of high schoolers living in the Orange County city. Cavallari starred in the show from 2004 to 2005, per IMDb. In an episode introduction, cast member Lauren Conrad's narration described the teenage Cavallari perfectly: "Wherever Kristin went, drama followed." In the show, Cavallari famously dated co-star Stephen Colletti.
Cavallari and Colletti's relationship didn't last too long, with Cavallari going on to date various stars before marrying former football player Jay Cutler in 2013, per Us Weekly. The couple announced their divorce in 2020, per Page Six. Though Cavallari claimed the split was tough, she told "The School of Greatness" podcast host Lewis Homes (via People), "It's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."
As Cavallari moves on from her divorce, she's revisiting her relationship history with Colletti. The star recently made some revealing comments about her future with the former "Laguna Beach" star.
Kristin Cavallari spilled the tea on ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti
In a new "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode, guest Kristin Cavallari talked to host Alex Cooper about her romantic intentions with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. Cavallari and Colletti are now podcast co-hosts on their "Back to the Beach" podcast, which gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at "Laguna Beach." In a podcast game called "Sip or Spill," Colletti asked Cavallari to rank her ex-boyfriends. Cavallari replied, "I can't do that. I'd get in so much trouble." When Colletti asked her to quickly rank the best, Cavallari half-jokingly said, "Stephen Colletti."
On "Call Her Daddy," Cavallari explained that she wouldn't have another fling with Colletti. However, she did reveal that the two went to dinner, had some drinks, and kissed a couple of years ago. According to Cavallari, she was "dating someone at the time" and "it just kind of just didn't turn into anything." And Cavallari isn't one to reignite past romances. She said, "Once I'm done with someone, I'm done. It's like a light switch flips and I can't go back." But there was a flipside to their dinner date that set the stage for their podcast. Cavallari noted, "I'm sure we would have had the same chemistry, but it [the date] put me at ease because I was like, I know that we still can banter back and forth, have fun together, so that was a good thing."