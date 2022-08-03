Over 33% Of People Would Love If This Celeb Was Their Mom

Lots of kids have dreamed about being rich and famous when they grow up. Who wouldn't want to be constantly hounded by the paparazzi, have their every move scrutinized, and be subjected to endless rumors and baseless reports about their relationships? Perhaps it's better to just focus on the rich part. Or, even better, on having rich and famous parents — all of the perks without any of the work. Well, history's proven it's not all gated mansions, jet-setting, glitz, glamor, and endless FAO Schwartz spending sprees. Being the children of stars can have its negatives, too; just look at all of Hollywood's messed-up families.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, says it's hard out here for a celeb kid. Paltrow is a pro at causing controversy and making tone-deaf statements, such as "I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year," and "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin," per Insider.

During an interview for "Who's in My Bathroom" (via Newsweek), Paltrow claimed celebrity offspring "have to work twice as hard and be twice as good" as other, more humble people. Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks (aka rapper Chet Haze), seems to blow that argument right out of the Pacific, though. Still, it's good to dream sometimes. A new survey shows that over 33% of Nicki Swift readers said they would love to have one particular celeb as their mom.