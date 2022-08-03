Over 33% Of People Would Love If This Celeb Was Their Mom
Lots of kids have dreamed about being rich and famous when they grow up. Who wouldn't want to be constantly hounded by the paparazzi, have their every move scrutinized, and be subjected to endless rumors and baseless reports about their relationships? Perhaps it's better to just focus on the rich part. Or, even better, on having rich and famous parents — all of the perks without any of the work. Well, history's proven it's not all gated mansions, jet-setting, glitz, glamor, and endless FAO Schwartz spending sprees. Being the children of stars can have its negatives, too; just look at all of Hollywood's messed-up families.
Gwyneth Paltrow, the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, says it's hard out here for a celeb kid. Paltrow is a pro at causing controversy and making tone-deaf statements, such as "I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year," and "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin," per Insider.
During an interview for "Who's in My Bathroom" (via Newsweek), Paltrow claimed celebrity offspring "have to work twice as hard and be twice as good" as other, more humble people. Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks (aka rapper Chet Haze), seems to blow that argument right out of the Pacific, though. Still, it's good to dream sometimes. A new survey shows that over 33% of Nicki Swift readers said they would love to have one particular celeb as their mom.
Michelle Obama is the dream celeb mom
Nicki Swift asked 575 people which celebrity they would want to be their mom. 33.28% of them were united in their choice. 198 people would love to be a child of Michelle Obama. Well, you'd get the added bonus of having a cool dad and smart siblings, which would compensate for all that super healthy eating.
"Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be,” Obama told Meghan Markle in a British Vogue interview. "Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside." She said it's essential to always be there for daughters Sasha and Malia and to teach them to be independent and resilient.
137 people picked Reese Witherspoon. The mom of three scored 23.03% of the votes. 13.78% chose Angelina Jolie. 82 people would love to be added to her blended mix of six kids. Jennifer Lopez was the top choice for 10.76% of respondents, with 64 people wanting to get aboard the Bennifer train. The biggest surprise was Kris Jenner beating Beyoncé. The momager racked up 10.25% of votes, after 61 people admitted they'd like to be part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It seems the Beyhive must have been super busy at the time of the survey. Only 53 people picked Beyoncé, placing her last with a measly 8.9% of votes.