The Truth About Robert Downey Jr.'s Relationship With Armie Hammer

The following article discusses sexual assault and addiction.

Sometimes all you need in life is a good friend, and Armie Hammer is learning that lesson right about now. The formerly beloved actor held roles in many notable films, however, in recent years, his promising career has been a little bleak.

According to Fox Business, Hammer's net worth was estimated to be more than $10 million in 2020, as his career appeared to be taking off. It seems that his fame and glory came to a screeching halt once allegations of his misconduct began to surface. In October 2016 the once-beloved actor allegedly sent screenshots to the Instagram account @HouseofEffie, however it wasn't until January 2021 when the user, named Effie, came forward to speak over their four year relationship. The DMs, obtained by Daily Mail, showed the "Death on the Nile" actor detailing fantasies of drinking blood, sexual domination, and even acts of cannibalism. One of his exes, Courtney Vucekovich, seconded the claims as she told Page Six in January 2021 that Hammer once told her that he wanted "to break my rib and barbecue and eat it."

His career and reputation plummeted so much, it was reported that Hammer traded in his glory days for a less glamorous job selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, per TMZ. While most of Hollywood may have turned their backs on him, there was one superstar that has hoped to help pick up the pieces. It turns out, Robert Downey Jr. is supporting the actor in a big way.