Beyonce Takes Stance In Kelis Feud With Another Album Amendment

It seems like Beyoncé's album "Renaissance" has been deemed controversial for the most unexpected reasons. Besides Monica Lewinsky reigniting an old grievance with Beyoncé to the disabled community calling her out for a seemingly ableist lyric in the song "Heated," Bey's latest outcry came from fellow singer Kelis. The fifth track on "Renaissance," "Energy" samples Kelis' 2003 hit "Milkshake," but the latter singer claims she had no prior knowledge before the album's release.

In a nearly three-minute Instagram video, vis PopCrave, Kelis explained she never gave Beyoncé or "Milkshake" producers, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, permission to sample the song. At this time, Williams and Hugo are the owners of the song and is credited as its creators.

"From one artist to another, you should have the decency and the common sense and the courtesy to call, reach out," Kelis explained in the video. Stating bluntly that Williams "does this all the time" to her out of spite, i.e. purposing using her music and not giving her acknowledgement, Kelis also accused Beyoncé of stealing musically from her prior to "Energy."

After multiple videos and comments to fans about the situation from Kelis, Beyoncé has decided to take action in light of her words.