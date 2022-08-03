Here's Where Jo Koy And Chelsea Handler Stand After Their Split

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have a long history of friendship followed by romance. People shares that the pair first struck up a friendship in the early 2000s after their mutual friend (and fellow comedian) Jon Lovitz introduced them. Once Handler landed her show "Chelsea Lately," Koy became a regular guest on the show, and the two seemed like a match made in comedy heaven.

Koy and Handler took a leap of faith and began dating in 2021. Handler talked about their love story and why she used to give Koy a hard time in an interview with Laverne Cox (via People). "I never hated Jo Koy. In retrospect that was my version of flirting," the comedian explained. "I think I was so out of touch with my own emotions that that was my currency ... He keeps telling me that I've been in love this whole time and didn't know it, so I'm just choosing to believe that."

During their relationship, Handler shared a few photos with Koy on social media, including one where she gushed over what a fantastic boyfriend he made. Sadly, Handler announced on Instagram in July that she and Koy were no longer dating. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote, thanking fans for their support. She also said that the romance changed her "life experience" forever. And Koy says the two are still pals.