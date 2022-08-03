Here's Where Jo Koy And Chelsea Handler Stand After Their Split
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have a long history of friendship followed by romance. People shares that the pair first struck up a friendship in the early 2000s after their mutual friend (and fellow comedian) Jon Lovitz introduced them. Once Handler landed her show "Chelsea Lately," Koy became a regular guest on the show, and the two seemed like a match made in comedy heaven.
Koy and Handler took a leap of faith and began dating in 2021. Handler talked about their love story and why she used to give Koy a hard time in an interview with Laverne Cox (via People). "I never hated Jo Koy. In retrospect that was my version of flirting," the comedian explained. "I think I was so out of touch with my own emotions that that was my currency ... He keeps telling me that I've been in love this whole time and didn't know it, so I'm just choosing to believe that."
During their relationship, Handler shared a few photos with Koy on social media, including one where she gushed over what a fantastic boyfriend he made. Sadly, Handler announced on Instagram in July that she and Koy were no longer dating. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote, thanking fans for their support. She also said that the romance changed her "life experience" forever. And Koy says the two are still pals.
Joy Koy remains close with Chelsea Handler
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler still have a whole lot of love for one another. The two, who were famously really good friends before their relationship turned romantic, are still pretty close despite the fact their relationship lasted less than a year. In an August interview with ET, Koy shared the current state of his affairs with Handler, proving that exes can remain friends. "It's great. It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter," Koy told the outlet. He also spoke about how great Handler has been since the split, reiterating that he feels the same way. "We're great friends and that's how it will always be. I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me — and we're gonna win, everyone wins," he confessed. Pretty sweet if you ask us!
Koy also addressed the split on social media, and his sentiments remained the same. In his July 18 Instagram post, Koy shared a photo of himself and Handler holding two pups. He accompanied the sweet picture with an equally sweet caption. "Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another," he told his followers. "I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!" Literally, these two are the friendliest exes ever!