Joy Behar Reveals Devastating Details About Past Health Issue
Joy Behar — one of the hosts of ABC's "The View" and former host of "Joy Behar" — has always been a pro-choice advocate when it comes to abortion rights, per the New York Daily News. On the daytime talk show, Behar often shares her unfiltered opinions and experiences regarding both personal and political issues in the world. Specifically, the topic of Roe v. Wade being overturned has been a popular subject of discussion on the show ever since the news leaked in May.
During a segment of "The View" in May, Behar opened up and expressed her disappointment about the overturning, saying, "We saw this coming. My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they'll go after gay marriage and maybe Brown vs. Board of Education." Taking things a step further, she continued, "I see fascism down the line here."
Behar often clashed with conservative co-host Meghan McCain about political topics on "The View" due to their opposing political views. However, once McCain exited the show last year, things appeared to calm down. Now, Elisabeth Hasselback, a former host of "The View" and conservative woman, has returned to the show as a guest co-host, per People. And on Hasselback's first day back, a discussion about abortion led to a devastating confession about Behar's past health issues.
Joy Behar had an ectopic pregnancy over four decades ago
During a segment of "The View," a discussion on abortion bans ultimately led to Joy Behar telling a heartbreaking story about what she experienced during a past pregnancy. Behar revealed to the other hosts that she had an ectopic pregnancy in 1979 and revealed that she nearly died (via Page Six). According to the Mayo Clinic, this happens when a fertilized egg gets trapped in the fallopian tube or in other areas of the body, and as a result, a healthy pregnancy can't continue. An ectopic pregnancy puts a woman at risk of bleeding internally and dying.
At the time of her ectopic pregnancy, Behar was "rushed to the hospital" and it seemed to be a very scary experience. "The doctor the next day said, 'We almost lost you,'" "The View" host explained. "I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there."
Elisabeth Hasselback asked Behar whether or not she technically considers that pregnancy an abortion, to which Behar clarified it wasn't a miscarriage or abortion. According to Planned Parenthood, an ectopic pregnancy isn't considered an abortion because there is no option to give birth to the child.