Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Son Maddox Is Reportedly In Need Of Repair
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt playing an unexpectedly central role in their split and its aftermath. Pitt allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with Maddox aboard the family's private jet, resulting in him being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on abuse claims, per NBC News. (The "Bullet Train" actor was cleared of all charges in November 2016).
Despite claims that Maddox and Pitt's relationship had been strained since, The Sun reported that Pitt skipped the 2020 BAFTA Awards that February to spend time with his eldest. Noting that fatherhood is "the most important thing" to Pitt, a source told the outlet, "Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything."
However, by July 2020, it seems the duo was on the outs again, with an Us Weekly insider calling their relationship "nonexistent." With Maddox testifying against his dad in March 2021 in Pitt's ongoing custody battle against Jolie, an In Touch source described Pitt's biggest regret as "the fractured relationships he's had with all his children, but Maddox is the toughest," adding that he "hasn't given up hope" on a full reconciliation. Recent reports indicate the actor-producer might still have a long way to go.
Brad Pitt is still struggling to reconnect with son Maddox
Brad Pitt might be living his best life on the "Bullet Train" press tour, but he is reportedly missing son Maddox Jolie-Pitt behind closed doors. An insider told In Touch in early August that Pitt "really misses Maddox" and "has hit a wall" in his ongoing efforts to repair their relationship. During the happier times of Pitt's marriage to Angelina Jolie, the source noted, "Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually."
Ironically, it was this special connection between Maddox and Pitt that reportedly convinced Jolie Pitt was the one. As the story goes, per Screen Rant, baby Maddox looked at Pitt upon their meeting, called him "dad" and the rest was history,
Pitt is seemingly faring better with his other children these days. Recently, the actor spoke about daughter Shiloh's viral dance videos with pride, gushing per Us Weekly, "It brings a tear to the eye... I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here." Similarly, Pitt got emotional in an August interview with Vanity Fair speaking about daughter Zahara's enrollment in Spelman College's Class of 2026. Expressing his pride at Zahara's intelligence, Pitt was happy his daughter is "going to flourish even more at college."