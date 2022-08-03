Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Son Maddox Is Reportedly In Need Of Repair

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt playing an unexpectedly central role in their split and its aftermath. Pitt allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with Maddox aboard the family's private jet, resulting in him being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on abuse claims, per NBC News. (The "Bullet Train" actor was cleared of all charges in November 2016).

Despite claims that Maddox and Pitt's relationship had been strained since, The Sun reported that Pitt skipped the 2020 BAFTA Awards that February to spend time with his eldest. Noting that fatherhood is "the most important thing" to Pitt, a source told the outlet, "Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped ­everything."

However, by July 2020, it seems the duo was on the outs again, with an Us Weekly insider calling their relationship "nonexistent." With Maddox testifying against his dad in March 2021 in Pitt's ongoing custody battle against Jolie, an In Touch source described Pitt's biggest regret as "the fractured relationships he's had with all his children, but Maddox is the toughest," adding that he "hasn't given up hope" on a full reconciliation. Recent reports indicate the actor-producer might still have a long way to go.