Kim Kardashian's Controversial Beauty Treatment Has Tongues Wagging

Kim Kardashian's appearance has played a big part in her career and raises a few eyebrows from time to time. After being accused of culturally appropriating Black culture, the successful businesswoman told i-D magazine in 2021 that she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture," adding that she has "in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that."

Cosmetic surgery has also been a popular topic associated with the star. In an August cover story interview with Allure, Kardashian was open to discussing what procedures she may or may not have undergone. Kardashian admitted she had "a little bit of botox" between her eyebrows, but stated she had no filler in her lips and cheeks. "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she said. As for her long eyelashes, the founder of Skims insisted that she doesn't have eyelash extensions after the interview suggested she did. "No. I've never had eyelash extensions. I've never done anything," Kardashian responded. "I have a drop of mascara on today. I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips."

Never one to avoid any controversy, it appears Kardashian has made headlines once again for another procedure she's had done. This time, it's related to her body.