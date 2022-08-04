Kim Kardashian's Controversial Beauty Treatment Has Tongues Wagging
Kim Kardashian's appearance has played a big part in her career and raises a few eyebrows from time to time. After being accused of culturally appropriating Black culture, the successful businesswoman told i-D magazine in 2021 that she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture," adding that she has "in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that."
Cosmetic surgery has also been a popular topic associated with the star. In an August cover story interview with Allure, Kardashian was open to discussing what procedures she may or may not have undergone. Kardashian admitted she had "a little bit of botox" between her eyebrows, but stated she had no filler in her lips and cheeks. "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she said. As for her long eyelashes, the founder of Skims insisted that she doesn't have eyelash extensions after the interview suggested she did. "No. I've never had eyelash extensions. I've never done anything," Kardashian responded. "I have a drop of mascara on today. I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips."
Never one to avoid any controversy, it appears Kardashian has made headlines once again for another procedure she's had done. This time, it's related to her body.
Kim Kardashian had 'painful' laser surgery to tighten her stomach
Kim Kardashian has everyone talking again. This time, it's about what she had done to her stomach. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality star shared an Instagram Story with her 327 million followers. As seen in the snapshot above, Kardashian posted a photo of her stomach after having morpheus laser surgery to tighten the skin. She insisted it was a "game changer." However, despite stating it might be her favorite laser procedure to get done, she did mention it was "painful."
Given that Kardashian is followed by hundreds of millions of people, it comes as no surprise that many people have something to say about her personal choices. "This is so painful. I've watched someone get it done. I could never," one Reddit user wrote. "When will this woman give her body a rest," another person wrote. "Maybe she keeps showing us all this because people said they would like more transparency about what they have done so she thinks this will appease everyone idk," a third user speculated.
This isn't the first time Kardashian's body has made headlines this year. At the Met Gala, she revealed to Vogue that she participated in a very strict diet, losing 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe. As Allure noted, Kardashian's rapid weight loss caused a bit of controversy.