Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Bonded With Ex Danica Patrick

On August 3, Aaron Rodgers posted a video on Instagram teasing his interview on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," where he spoke about mental health, his journey to find love, and his prolific NFL career. Per People, the quarterback also shared some rare insight into his relationship with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, whom he dated prior to Shailene Woodley. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he explained. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Patrick has spoken out about her own spiritual journey, telling Haute Living in February that she visits Arizona's Center for the New Age "to get psychic readings or to buy crystals or incense." "I'm generally quite a spiritual person, so it helps to cultivate that," she added. After splitting from Rodgers, the athlete navigated heartbreak by ultimately embracing a positive mindset. "There were some ... feelings of sadness in a way," she told Fox News. "But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. ...When the right guy comes along, I'll know it."

For Rodgers, it's clear he looks for spirituality in his partners. Apart from Patrick, Woodley is known for embracing an alternative philosophy, and it seems like "Blu of Earth" is, too. There's no doubt fans are wishing the new couple all the best!