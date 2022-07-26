Aaron Rodgers' New Training Camp Look Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Aaron Rodgers broke the internet again! The Green Bay Packers quarterback has mad skills on the field, but he's also a master at creating chatter on social media. In 2021, the QB didn't show up for the Packers' early training camp sessions, sending football fans into a frenzy. Instead of training, Rodgers went on vacation with then-fiancée Shailene Woodley to Hawaii with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Fans of the NFL MVP were on the edge as Rodgers frolicked on holiday with Woodley.
A source told Life & Style around the time that Rodgers and Woodley were "looking to settle down after their wedding, and they've already found the perfect spot — Hawaii." One fan tweeted about the vacation, "Aaron knows exactly what he's doing. He'll be there wk 1. He knows GB might have had intentions to move on a year from now. They aren't ready yet. He's gonna make them sweat, make them appreciate him more, and then return with a new contract guaranteeing he'll be there 3-4 more yrs."
But this summer, it's a whole different game. Woodley and Rodgers called off their engagement earlier this year. According to The New York Post, Rodgers has been sporting a new tattoo over the summer that matches his rumored new girlfriend's Blu's (who may or may not be a witch?) ink. And now, on July 26, Rodgers' new training camp look has the internet bumbling once again.
Aaron Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage during training camp
Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022
Aaron Rodgers brought a Nicolas Cage "Con Air" vibe to the Packers training camp. The Twitter account for the Green Bay Packers shared a video of the quarterback looking like the twin of Cameron Poe from the 1997 movie and tweeted, "Let's do this." In the viral video, Rodgers wore a white tank top and rocked a beard with long hair, giving many "Con Air" flashbacks. The Twitterati had many feelings about QB's new look; some loved it, but some didn't. Barstool's Kevin Clancy tweeted, "I love the internet man. Like sure it's ruined all of our lives and brains and emotional well being but Aaron Rodgers decided to tuck a wide beater into his jeans & let his hair blow in the wind & in just 28 mins, the whole timeline is Cameron Poe from 'Con Air,' and that's awesome." Another fan quoted a line from the film, tweeting, "Put the bunny back in the box..."
Some, however, were more critical of Rodgers's training camp style. One critic tweeted, "Apparently, Aaron Rodgers has watched 'Con Air' a few too many times." Another Twitter user commented, "This is an L." In the end, Rodgers ultimately brought some fun into social media Even the NFL on CBS joined the peanut gallery about the Packers QB and tweeted, "Aaron Rodgers transformation into Cameron Poe is nearing completion."