How Is Aaron Rodgers Doing After His Latest Split From Shailene Woodley?
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been through it all together. At first, the pair kept their romance under wraps as they began dating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, the Green Packers superstar shocked the world when he announced some big news as he accepted his NFL MVP award. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth," he said, per ET, adding that he "got engaged." That was news to many people, considering most didn't know that he was even dating a special someone.
Woodley confirmed the news during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," as she gave a few glimpses of her stunning ring when she spoke. "For us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" she shared. Woodley was uber-supportive of Rodgers when he served as "Jeopardy!" host, and she also couldn't help but rave over his man bun.
Sadly, the couple called off their engagement in February, with a source confirming the news to In Touch. However, Rodgers and Woodley seemed to be back on in March and were spotted packing on the PDA at a wedding. But by April? Woodley and Rodgers appeared to be officially over (for now, at least). A source told E! News that Woodley was behind the split. So how is Rodgers coping?
Aaron Rodgers is leaning on those close to him
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley went through plenty of ups and downs during their time together. After the pair got back together and then split up for the second time, a source shares how the Green Bay Packers star is faring. An insider told ET that the breakup has caused Rodgers to try and "learn more about himself." The same person revealed that Rodgers "is taking some time for himself" and has been spending a lot of time with his close inner circle. Luckily, the NFL is in the off-season, so we're sure Rodgers will have plenty of time to reflect. "Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life," the source added. "He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."
This is not the first time the Super Bowl winner went totally zen in his approach to a breakup. In February, Rodgers shared a carousel of photos and included a lengthy caption as he reflected on the year. By the way, at the time of the post, he and Woodley were on a break. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote while thanking her for "always having my back" and "showing me what unconditional love looks like." The second time around, he seems to have the same mentality as the first.