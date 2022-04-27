How Is Aaron Rodgers Doing After His Latest Split From Shailene Woodley?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley went through plenty of ups and downs during their time together. After the pair got back together and then split up for the second time, a source shares how the Green Bay Packers star is faring. An insider told ET that the breakup has caused Rodgers to try and "learn more about himself." The same person revealed that Rodgers "is taking some time for himself" and has been spending a lot of time with his close inner circle. Luckily, the NFL is in the off-season, so we're sure Rodgers will have plenty of time to reflect. "Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life," the source added. "He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."

This is not the first time the Super Bowl winner went totally zen in his approach to a breakup. In February, Rodgers shared a carousel of photos and included a lengthy caption as he reflected on the year. By the way, at the time of the post, he and Woodley were on a break. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote while thanking her for "always having my back" and "showing me what unconditional love looks like." The second time around, he seems to have the same mentality as the first.