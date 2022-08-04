Kylie Jenner's Latest Instagram Post Brings On A New Critique From Fans

Kylie Cosmetics and controversy have never strayed too far from one another. This January, Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek at the February launch of her "Valentine" makeup collection, per Elite Daily, but not all were so enthralled. Some fans began to suspect Jenner was recycling old packaging and product designs. One asked Jenner on Twitter why the Valentine collection looks "like the same recycled colors," while another called the release of new makeup every holiday season "wasteful."

Of course, Kylie Cosmetics' history of scandals stretches back years. In 2016, Allure reported the brand's lip kits, its first and arguably signature product, came with faulty, dilapidated-looking wands. Things worsened in February 2017 when at least 15 Kylie Cosmetics customers filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau after detecting smells of "chemicals and glue" in the brand's Royal Peach Eyeshadow Palette, according to TMZ. The title of the grossest Kylie Cosmetics scandal, however, belongs to the time a customer actually found ants in her box of makeup, per Teen Vogue. In a now-deleted Instagram video, the consumer filmed dozens of live ants scurrying across the beauty products. Allegedly, despite previous failed attempts to reach them privately, Kylie Cosmetics only contacted her about a replacement when her video went viral. Oof.

Now in August, Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics have found themselves in familiar, controversial territory once again.