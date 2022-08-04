Lady A Postpones Their Tour For A Serious Reason

Plain and simple: Lady A is one of the hottest bands in country music. In 2006, the trio of musicians in Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood formed and they have been going strong ever since. According to their page, the band has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, and they have taken home the trophy five times, thanks to some of their hit songs like "Need You Now" and "I Run to You."

Over the years, the group has faced a bit of adversity, especially in 2020. Scott, Kelley, and Haywood came under fire over their name, Lady Antebellum, after concerns that it had racist roots in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, per Billboard. On June 11, 2020, the band shared a lengthy statement on Twitter to express their remorse to anyone who was offended by the name, stating that they felt "regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."

They later wrote, "After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word 'Antebellum' from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start." Two years later, the band is facing another hard-hitting issue, but this time it's not over a name change, rather a struggle one of its members is facing.