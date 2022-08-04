Legal Expert Offers Troubling Theory For Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence - Exclusive

News of an impending trade with Russia for the release of Brittney Griner, came with an unfortunate catch. Per ESPN, the exchange — which could secure Griner's release — would likely not happen until after her sentencing. Now that the athlete has been dealt the nine-year ruling, a legal expert says the move may have been strategic.

"This absolutely gives Russians more leverage," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "The longer sentence puts more pressure on the Biden administration, and we've seen that the Russians have no issue with waiting out the Secretary of State." Rahmani, who currently serves as President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, explains that these types of prisoner exchanges are generally criticized by Americans because it may incite further hostage situations. Instead, "What Russia is trying to do is to impose almost the maximum sentence on Griner to put pressure on Biden and the State Dept. to move forward with the trade," Rahmani noted. "But by all accounts Americans have made the proposal, and my understanding is Russia has not yet responded."

Rahmani believes that Russia may have been waiting until after Griner was sentenced "in order to have greater leverage." Meanwhile, Griner's teammates and fans have taken to social media to share their support for the athlete. Phoenix Mercury player Brianna Turner wrote, "Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her." A fan tweeted, "Brittney Griner does not deserve this."