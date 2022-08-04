Legal Expert Offers Troubling Theory For Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence - Exclusive
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her arrest in the country for illegal drug possession in February. According to CNN, the WNBA player was also ordered to pay a fine of $16,400. In a written statement released after the verdict, Griner's attorneys called the court's decision "absolutely unreasonable" and vowed to continue fighting for the athlete's freedom.
"This contradicts the existing legal practice," attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov wrote. "Taking into account the amount of the substance (not to mention the defects of the expertise) and the plea, the verdict is absolutely unreasonable. We will certainly file an appeal."
Griner's sentencing may have come as a shock to some, as it was recently revealed that the United States government had proposed a deal to secure Griner's release. Per NBC, the Biden administration made a "substantial" offer that would see Griner, along with Paul Whelan, released in exchange for convicted weapons dealer Viktor Bout. Now, a legal expert offers an alarming theory about the Phoenix Mercury star's sentencing.
Brittney Griner's sentence could give Russia 'greater leverage'
News of an impending trade with Russia for the release of Brittney Griner, came with an unfortunate catch. Per ESPN, the exchange — which could secure Griner's release — would likely not happen until after her sentencing. Now that the athlete has been dealt the nine-year ruling, a legal expert says the move may have been strategic.
"This absolutely gives Russians more leverage," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "The longer sentence puts more pressure on the Biden administration, and we've seen that the Russians have no issue with waiting out the Secretary of State." Rahmani, who currently serves as President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, explains that these types of prisoner exchanges are generally criticized by Americans because it may incite further hostage situations. Instead, "What Russia is trying to do is to impose almost the maximum sentence on Griner to put pressure on Biden and the State Dept. to move forward with the trade," Rahmani noted. "But by all accounts Americans have made the proposal, and my understanding is Russia has not yet responded."
Rahmani believes that Russia may have been waiting until after Griner was sentenced "in order to have greater leverage." Meanwhile, Griner's teammates and fans have taken to social media to share their support for the athlete. Phoenix Mercury player Brianna Turner wrote, "Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her." A fan tweeted, "Brittney Griner does not deserve this."