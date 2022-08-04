Fans Have Mixed Thoughts About Lady Gaga Joining The Joker
After much speculation, Lady Gaga confirmed she will be star in the "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," taking to Twitter on August 4 to share an 18-second animated teaser for the film. Set for an October 2024 premiere and also featuring the return of Joaquin Phoenix, the new movie is reportedly to be a musical continuation of the "Joker" released in 2019.
Gaga is rumored to play a new version of Harley Quinn, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, who acts as the Joker's psychiatrist before they join forces. It's safe to say the star will go all out for the role, as she is known to push herself creatively no matter the project. "I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far," she previously admitted to Variety.
Of course, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is setting itself up to be a widely talked about film, just like the first, as it has already generated a massive conversation on social media. And as one might expect, Gaga's addition to the movie's roster is dominating the discussion.
Fans aren't sure how to feel about Lady Gaga's casting
Right after Lady Gaga confirmed her role in the "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," the internet exploded with a variety of reactions. One excited fan tweeted, "I don't know about you all but I'm ready for Lady Gaga in Joker 2," while another wrote, "lady gaga is about to SERVE in joker wow." Lady Gaga's fans, known as "Little Monsters," are clearly looking forward to her role in the film. However, it was also evident that not everyone is thrilled about it.
One Twitter user said, "Lady Gaga actually cast in Joker 2 I wanna throw myself into the River. Mersey [sic] it's going to be the most annoying film ever made." Another user took a jab at Gaga, tweeting, "Lady Gaga after realizing she doesn't have to prepare for Joker 2 cause she's been acting a clown this whole time."
The reactions to Gaga being cast for "Joker: Folie à Deux," may be mixed, but the support for the singer appears to widely outweigh the critics online. Plus, it's not like the doubt has stopped Gaga in the past, as this follows her critically acclaimed roles in "A Star Is Born" and "House of Gucci."