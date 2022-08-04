Fans Have Mixed Thoughts About Lady Gaga Joining The Joker

After much speculation, Lady Gaga confirmed she will be star in the "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," taking to Twitter on August 4 to share an 18-second animated teaser for the film. Set for an October 2024 premiere and also featuring the return of Joaquin Phoenix, the new movie is reportedly to be a musical continuation of the "Joker" released in 2019.

Gaga is rumored to play a new version of Harley Quinn, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, who acts as the Joker's psychiatrist before they join forces. It's safe to say the star will go all out for the role, as she is known to push herself creatively no matter the project. "I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far," she previously admitted to Variety.

Of course, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is setting itself up to be a widely talked about film, just like the first, as it has already generated a massive conversation on social media. And as one might expect, Gaga's addition to the movie's roster is dominating the discussion.