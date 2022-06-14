Fans Are In Disbelief Over Lady Gaga's Rumored Role In A Highly Anticipated Sequel

Since the release of her smash hit "Just Dance" in 2008, Lady Gaga has skyrocketed to fame as one of America's foremost pop stars. Her debut single immediately topped the charts, scored a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording, and has since sold more than 10 million copies. In the years since, Gaga has proven her worth as a musical artist, having released seven studio albums (two with legendary singer Tony Bennett), almost all of which topped the charts, earned 13 Grammy Awards from 34 nominations, and achieved several Guinness World Records, all of which honored her success and popularity as a public entertainer.

However, Gaga has demonstrated her talent on the big screen, as well, first starring in the third remake of "A Star Is Born" alongside actor Bradley Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the film. In the musical, Cooper demonstrated his worth as a singer, while Gaga demonstrated her worth as an actor, receiving praise for her performance and even securing an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Gaga did not stop there, as she recently starred as socialite-turned-hitwoman Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's 2021 biographical film "House of Gucci," for which she also received praise.

In recent days, it has been rumored that Lady Gaga will also be starring in the highly anticipated sequel to a very popular 2019 film, and fans are simply in disbelief over her role.