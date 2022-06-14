Fans Are In Disbelief Over Lady Gaga's Rumored Role In A Highly Anticipated Sequel
Since the release of her smash hit "Just Dance" in 2008, Lady Gaga has skyrocketed to fame as one of America's foremost pop stars. Her debut single immediately topped the charts, scored a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording, and has since sold more than 10 million copies. In the years since, Gaga has proven her worth as a musical artist, having released seven studio albums (two with legendary singer Tony Bennett), almost all of which topped the charts, earned 13 Grammy Awards from 34 nominations, and achieved several Guinness World Records, all of which honored her success and popularity as a public entertainer.
However, Gaga has demonstrated her talent on the big screen, as well, first starring in the third remake of "A Star Is Born" alongside actor Bradley Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the film. In the musical, Cooper demonstrated his worth as a singer, while Gaga demonstrated her worth as an actor, receiving praise for her performance and even securing an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Gaga did not stop there, as she recently starred as socialite-turned-hitwoman Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's 2021 biographical film "House of Gucci," for which she also received praise.
In recent days, it has been rumored that Lady Gaga will also be starring in the highly anticipated sequel to a very popular 2019 film, and fans are simply in disbelief over her role.
Lady Gaga might star in the upcoming Joker sequel
On June 13, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that singer-turned-actor Lady Gaga might star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film, "Joker," tentatively titled "Joker: Folie à Deux." Her role? She's apparently set to play Harley Quinn (though one in a different universe than the one played by Margot Robbie in David Ayer's 2016 film "Suicide Squad").
In addition, the film will be a musical, fitting with Gaga's talents, as well as her debut movie role back in 2019. And with the news of these rumors running wild, Gaga's fans are nearly in disbelief. "The fact that Lady Gaga's filmography could look like this is INSANE," one fan tweeted, showcasing a gallery of her three highly disparate films alongside one another. Another fan joked about how Gaga is turning the "Joker" franchise into one for the LGBTQ+ community, for which she's been a strong advocate since her early days. "It's so funny that [Joker] was THE movie for straight men and now the sequel is a musical starring Lady Gaga," the fan wrote. "[T]his is the biggest yassification in cinematic history."
In any case, there is no question that Gaga will pull off this iconic role masterfully if she gets the chance. Fans will simply have to wait to see how she does it.