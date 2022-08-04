Kim Kardashian's Claim About Her Bone Density Has Social Media Dragging Her Left And Right

Unsolicited, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on August 3 to boast about, of all things, her bone density. Showing off a specialized body scan she had done, via Vanity Fair, Kardashian wrote alongside images of her bone scan, "YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE." Umm.. K? According to the scan, Kardashian also lost a good amount of body fat since May 2021, dropping from 25% to 18.8% body fat. As Vanity Fair points out, body fat percentage differs from Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements. Whereas BMI categorizes people as "underweight," "healthy," "overweight," "obese" or "morbidly obese" based on their weight and height, the former separates a body's fat content from its muscles.

The internet instantly lit up with reactions. One Reddit user pointed out, "As someone with an ED this is so triggering for some people.. why would she include all her numbers like that?!" Meanwhile, another quipped that "it's pretty easy to have low body fat when you get it all sucked out of you," implying Kardashian had undergone liposuction. One user even declared that this was "the last straw" for them, leading them to unfollow Kardashian after seeing this particular (over)share.

Over on Twitter, one user wondered if it was time to stop giving such Kardashian news a platform, calling it "superficial and petty 'news' at best." Summarizing public opinion best, however, was one Twitter use who simply wrote, "I could not care less."