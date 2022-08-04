Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship Seems To Have Taken A Turn
The end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's marriage has truly been a red hot mess. When the reality star first filed for divorce from her now ex-husband in 2021, their relationship issues quickly began spilling on social media. Ye, in particular, continuously ranted online about the separation and Kardashian's parenting skills, including allowing 9-year–old daughter North to post videos on TikTok against his wishes, per Page Six. Kardashian finally clapped back on Instagram, saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."
Things between the exes got even uglier when Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson. The Yeezy creator began hurling nasty comments toward the comedian, as well. Ye even went as far as sharing a Claymation version of Pete's decapitated head on Instagram, which was also shown in the rapper's "Eazy" music video. The unsettling move led to Ye being temporarily banned on Instagram.
After all of the sparring between these two, it seemed like they would never get along for the sake of their four children. Has time finally healed old wounds?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are actually getting along now
It appears the drama between these two (mainly from the artist formerly known as Kanye) has finally settled down. According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are co-parenting pretty well these days. "They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect," an inside source shared with the outlet. This newfound truce reportedly stems from the fact that Pete Davidson is currently thousands of miles away as he films a new movie in Australia.
The SKIMS founder likely will take whatever peace she can get at this point. In June, Kardashian shared with "Today" that they're in a better place now, and that their four children recently spent Father's Day with Ye. The reality star later joined them for a big dinner to celebrate the rapper, with North even helping to cook. In spite of all of the negativity between the exes, Kardashian seems willing to put it all behind her, especially for her kids. "Of course, I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers ... in my life that have raised me and are raising my children. Everything's going good," she stated. Hopefully, the two can remain at peace moving forward!