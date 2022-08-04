Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship Seems To Have Taken A Turn

The end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's marriage has truly been a red hot mess. When the reality star first filed for divorce from her now ex-husband in 2021, their relationship issues quickly began spilling on social media. Ye, in particular, continuously ranted online about the separation and Kardashian's parenting skills, including allowing 9-year–old daughter North to post videos on TikTok against his wishes, per Page Six. Kardashian finally clapped back on Instagram, saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Things between the exes got even uglier when Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson. The Yeezy creator began hurling nasty comments toward the comedian, as well. Ye even went as far as sharing a Claymation version of Pete's decapitated head on Instagram, which was also shown in the rapper's "Eazy" music video. The unsettling move led to Ye being temporarily banned on Instagram.

After all of the sparring between these two, it seemed like they would never get along for the sake of their four children. Has time finally healed old wounds?