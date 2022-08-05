Naomi Judd's Death Records Will Remain Sealed For A Heartbreaking Reason

On April 30, Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced their mother, Naomi Judd, had died. The tragic death of Naomi at 76 rocked the music world. "Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the pair posted on Instagram. The siblings shared that they were still trying to come to terms with their sudden and unexpected loss.

The country and western icon had been open about her lifelong battle with extreme depression. She wrote about her struggles in her no-holds-barred memoir "River of Time." An interview the singer gave with "Good Morning America" offered insight into Naomi's life before she passed away. She appeared emotionally fragile while talking with Robin Roberts. Naomi explained the medications she was taking made her hands tremble and her face "balloon." She admitted that after performing, she'd retreat to her bed for weeks, not leave the house, speak to anybody, or even shower.

"What I've been through is extreme," Naomi shared. "My final diagnosis was severe depression, treatment-resistant because they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal." But, things had appeared to be finally brightening. Billboard reported that Naomi was set to tour for the first time in a decade and was about to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with her daughter Wynonna. However, Naomi's official cause of death revealed the true extent of her mental illness, and her death records will remain sealed for a heartbreaking reason.