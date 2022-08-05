Wendy Williams' Brother Makes A Startling Assessment Of Her Bizarre Behavior

"The Wendy Williams Show" may have gone off the air, but that doesn't mean its former host is staying out of the headlines. As NPR reported, Williams took a two-year hiatus from the series in 2020, following persistent health issues. Unfortunately, she was never able to return to set, and the show officially ended after 13 years.

Any live production that goes on as long as "The Wendy Williams Show" is bound to have a few controversial moments, and starting drama seemed to be Williams' signature move. Us Weekly recounted some of her most memorable episodes, including one in which she announced the death of a TikTok star immediately after bragging about having more Instagram followers than him.

Although Williams no longer has her show to platform her shocking statements and subsequent apologies, she quickly made the switch over to podcasting, launching "The Wendy Experience." While this may seem like a logical career move, some of Williams' other recent actions were slightly less understandable, prompting friends and family members to express concern.