Doja Cat's Live Makeover Is Her Boldest Look Yet
Doja Cat has been subjected to controversy and scrutiny since she burst onto the music scene in 2018. Per Vulture, Cat has faced accusations of racism and homophobia. She's confessed to social media trolling, and Cat's bizarre tweets are legendary. It seems like she's also feuded with almost everybody at some time or another. According to The U.S. Sun, she's beefed with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. And Cat's popularity took a major hit after she accused Noah Schnapp from "Stranger Things" of acting like a snake and doing "like, weasel s**t" (via The Cut).
The rapper also has a unique style, she loves mixing it up, and people either love it or hate it. Cat told Billboard she was 9 when she fell in love with fashion and began causing clothing controversies. "I would get in trouble for s**t that I would wear at school," she said. InStyle hailed Cat as "a futuristic fashion alien." They praised her "over-the-top, out-of-this-world" style and for dressing "woman-positive." Fashion bible, Vogue, lauded Cat's ability to "deliver some scene-stealing style moments" with her couture picks, quirky makeup, and accessories.
Meanwhile, Daily Mail slammed Cat's choice of black-and-white striped crop top and flared pants that she wore on the 2021 Billboard Awards red carpet. The tabloid accused Cat of "looking like a character ripped straight from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice" and awarded her the title "worst dressed." Well, brace yourselves, everybody; Doja Cat's live makeover is her boldest look yet.
Doja Cat dares to bare all
It's safe to say that Doja Cat isn't afraid of experimenting with fashion, hair, and makeup. Over the years, Cat's style transformations have turned many heads, but her recent live makeover is her boldest look yet. Page Six reported the singer is now boldly bald after shaving off all of her hair and her eyebrows. She documented the entire process in an Instagram Live video. "I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'shave your f**king head,'" Cat said. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she admitted later. "I, like, don't like having hair."
The "No Jumper" podcast shared part of the makeover masterpiece on Twitter. Cat started by admitting her makeup artist had just texted, freaking out because they'd heard she was about to shave her eyebrows off. "I'm gonna do it," Cat announced, slathering her brows with shaving cream. True to her word, while patting her stinging eyes with a tissue as cream dripped down, she grabbed a razor and took those bad boys off.
Cat previously talked about her battle with body dysmorphia. She said it's affected how she views her looks and she never really feels comfortable with her appearance. "It started in my teens, which I think is where it starts for a lot of people," she told Cosmopolitan. "I started really growing, and I never really thought I looked good in a lot of the stuff I wore."