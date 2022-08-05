Doja Cat's Live Makeover Is Her Boldest Look Yet

Doja Cat has been subjected to controversy and scrutiny since she burst onto the music scene in 2018. Per Vulture, Cat has faced accusations of racism and homophobia. She's confessed to social media trolling, and Cat's bizarre tweets are legendary. It seems like she's also feuded with almost everybody at some time or another. According to The U.S. Sun, she's beefed with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. And Cat's popularity took a major hit after she accused Noah Schnapp from "Stranger Things" of acting like a snake and doing "like, weasel s**t" (via The Cut).

The rapper also has a unique style, she loves mixing it up, and people either love it or hate it. Cat told Billboard she was 9 when she fell in love with fashion and began causing clothing controversies. "I would get in trouble for s**t that I would wear at school," she said. InStyle hailed Cat as "a futuristic fashion alien." They praised her "over-the-top, out-of-this-world" style and for dressing "woman-positive." Fashion bible, Vogue, lauded Cat's ability to "deliver some scene-stealing style moments" with her couture picks, quirky makeup, and accessories.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail slammed Cat's choice of black-and-white striped crop top and flared pants that she wore on the 2021 Billboard Awards red carpet. The tabloid accused Cat of "looking like a character ripped straight from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice" and awarded her the title "worst dressed." Well, brace yourselves, everybody; Doja Cat's live makeover is her boldest look yet.