John Legend Reveals The Real Reason He Ended His Friendship With Kanye West

John Legend has plenty to celebrate these days, as Chrissy Teigen just announced she's expecting and he revealed he's releasing his eight studio album on September 9, 2022. As Billboard reported, it will be called "Legend" and it's a big step for the singer who explained he's never used his name in an album title before because "I had to earn that." And now that he's done it, it holds a special meaning.

"This is me saying, I'm proud of who I am, I'm confident in the work I've done, and I'm just going to declare it," he explained. It sounds like Legend sure has reached a place where he's totally sure of who he is and what he believes in and that would explain why he's revealed, without any qualms or apologies, that he had to cut one of his closest friends — Kanye "Ye" West — from his inner circle.

Legend and Ye's friendship goes back decades. As BuzzFeed noted, they met when Legend first arrived in New York after university and just so happened to move in with Ye's cousin, DeVon Harris. Harris soon introduced them and that chance encounter turned into a friendship that stretched from the professional (Ye produced Legend's 2004 debut album, "Get Lifted") to the personal (Legend performed at Ye and Kim Kardashian's wedding). However, it seems there are some things even the strongest friendships can't withstand, including opposing political views.